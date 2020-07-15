Granger Smith's Brother, Tyler Smith, to Appear on Upcoming Season of 'The Bachelorette'

✖

A new batch of potential contestants was announced for Clare Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, and fans of country singer Granger Smith might recognize one of the 32 men set to possibly compete on the reality dating competition. Smith's brother, Tyler Smith, was added to the new group of 42 contestants, which excluded 15 men who were in the season's original pool. Of the new group, 25 are new names, and 17 are previously announced contestants.

Tyler is Granger's younger brother and works as Granger's manager. He and Granger also co-founded their apparel company, Yee Yee Apparel, and Tyler lists himself as the founder of Texas real estate company Red Tractor Holdings, LLC. Tyler is 36 and is the third of three Smith brothers — Granger and Tyler's younger brother Parker is 26. Back in 2018, Smith and his wife, Amber, tried their hand at scoring Tyler a partner on their own, sharing a video on Instagram asking interested "good girls with a connection to Texas" to email a photo and a little bit about themselves to a listed email address.

"We need a sister-in-law!" Amber said in the clip. "And then eventually we need some yee-yee babies." "I want some nieces and nephews," Granger said. "Me and his mom cook all the dinners at Christmas and Thanksgiving," Amber joked. "We need another sister here to help us."

Granger previously performed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, so it's possible he'll do the same thing for Crawley's season, especially if his brother is a contestant, should a performance be deemed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Crawley's season of the show was supposed to begin filming in March with its original pool of contestants, but the pandemic halted production

Host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that producers were expecting to have to recast some of the men after the filming dates were affected. "Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," he said. "We are going to continue casting."