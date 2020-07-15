'The Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's New Suitors Revealed After Coronavirus Shutdown

Clare Crawley is getting a second chance at her second chance of love! After The Bachelorette production was put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is ready to begin the Bachelorette's search for love for a second time with a different group of men. On Tuesday, ABC released 42 contestants who are looking to win Crawley's heart, of which, 25 are new names and 17 remain from the original pool of men. Excluded from the original list are 15 men, including Matt James, who has already been named the next Bachelor. Crawley, who is 39, has a significantly older group of suitors, who range from 25 to 40, with the majority of contestants ranging in their 30s. Crawley admitted on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she had already looked up some of her men during the shutdown. "Obviously. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?" she said. "I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless, I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life. … You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me." Keep scrolling to see who Crawley will be looking to make a connection with on the all-new season.

AJ and Alex (Photo: ABC) AJ, a 28-year-old from Irvine, California, is one of the men vying for Crawley's heart and one of the younger suitors of the season. He will be joined by fellow 28-year-old, Alex, who hails from El Paso, Texas. Do either of these guys have what it takes to woo our Bachelorette? (Photo: ABC)

Ben and Bennett (Photo: ABC) Next up on Crawley's list of eligible bachelors is Ben, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, Indiana, whom Facebook commenters called "handsome," but thought he "looked like trouble." He'll be up against 37-year-old Bennett, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and whom commenters thought would be a "great fit" for Crawley, who is 39. (Photo: ABC)

The Blakes (Photo: ABC) Crawley will have no shortage of Blakes this season, as she'll have both Blake Monar and Blake Moynes competing to win her over. Blake Monar, 30, is from Rockport Indiana, and was a shoo-in for first impression rose, commenters on Facebook agreed. Blake Moynes, 29, hails from Burlington, Ontario, and was praised for his "warm smile" and "kind face." (Photo: ABC)

Brandon and Brendon (Photo: ABC) Also looking to make a love connection with Crawley is Brandon, a 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, who was called handsome, but "too young" for the Bachelorette by commenters weighing in. He'll be competing against 30-year-old Brendan from Milford, Massachusetts, who was praised for his "gorgeous eyes" by fans right off the bat. (Photo: ABC)

Chasen and Chris (Photo: ABC) Looking for love with our Bachelorette is also Chasen, a 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, California, whom commenters right off the bat pegged as someone they thought would be a front runner. He'll be joined by Chris, a 27-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri whom people one again called "too young" for the 39-year-old leading lady. (Photo: ABC)

Collins and Dale (Photo: ABC) Crawley's long line of suitors continues with Collins, a 30-year-old from Midlothian, Virginia called a dead ringer for rapper Drake by the commenters getting to know him. He'll be competing alongside Dale, a 31-year-old from Brandon, South Dakota who was called "beautiful" by the Facebook crowd. (Photo: ABC)

Demar and Ed (Photo: ABC) Also pursuing Crawley this season is 26-year-old Demar, who calls San Diego, California, his hometown. While commenters on Facebook agreed he was a handsome guy, they questioned yet again having men who are so much younger than Crawley on the season: "This truly isn't ageist; it's just practical," one person wrote. Another suitor closer to Crawley's age is Ed, a 36-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania called a "sweetheart" in the comments section. (Photo: ABC)

Ellis and Garin (Photo: ABC) Crawley will also be looking to make a connection with Ellis, a 26-year-old from Libertyville, Illinois. Ellis' age was definitely a setback for Facebook commenters, who joked they were excited to see him on Bachelor in Paradise next summer. A few years on, 34-year-old Garin, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and commenters noted has a warm smile sure to draw in our Bachelorette. (Photo: ABC)

Gary and Ivan (Photo: ABC) Crawley's suitors also include Gary, a 29-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, whom Facebook commenters praised for his "Colgate smile." He'll be up against Ivan, a 28-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who was called "kind" looking by the commenters weighing in with their first impressions. (Photo: ABC)

Jason and Jay (Photo: ABC) Also on the list of men looking for love with Crawley is Jason, a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont, who was praised for looking like a "nice, normal guy." Jason will be joined in the Bachelorette mansion by Jay, a 29-year-old from Langhorne, PA, whom commenters said looked like a "great guy" but could be just a little too young for Crawley. (Photo: ABC)

Jeremy and Joe (Photo: ABC) One of Crawley's suitors who is closer to her age is Jeremy, a 40-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was praised not only for his looks, but for being age appropriate for the 39-year-old Bachelorette. Joe, a 36-year-old from North Woodmere, New York, falls in the same category, with commenters swooning over his appearance. (Photo: ABC)

Jordan C. and Jordan M. (Photo: ABC) Crawley will have two Jordans vying for her heart this season, the first of whom is Jordan C., a 26-year-old from Southington, Connecticut called "adorable" but "too young." Jordan M., a 30-year-old from Dearborn, Michigan, was also called a "cutie" by Facebook commenters. (Photo: ABC)

Josh and Karl (Photo: ABC) Crawley's list of men looking to win her heart continues with Josh, a 31-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota, whom one Facebook commenter called a "great guy." Karl, a 33-year-old from Miami, Florida, also had a number of fans in the comment section cheering him on. (Photo: ABC)

Kenny and Mike (Photo: ABC) Crawley will also meet Kenny, a 39-year-old from Oaklawn, Illinois, whose tattoos had people on both sides of the aisle in the comment section. Bachelor Nation seemed to rally around Mike, a 38-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, whom commenters said seemed "perfect" for Crawley and a shoo-in for the next Bachelor after Matt James. (Photo: ABC)

Montel and Noah (Photo: ABC) Another man looking for a connection with Crawley is Montel, a 30-year-old from Hingham, Massachusetts, who has "gorgeous eyes" that Facebook commenters couldn't help but gush over. He'll be competing with Noah, a 25-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was called a "way too young" for Crawley, 14 years his senior. (Photo: ABC)

Page and Peter (Photo: ABC) Another of the men on Crawley's season is Page, a 37-year-old from Santa Fe, New Mexico who drew comparisons to Evan Bass, a competitor on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and subsequently, Bachelor in Paradise, where he met wife Carly Waddell. Crawley will also meet 32-year-old Peter, who hails from Everett, Massachusetts, and was called "very handsome" by Facebook commenters. (Photo: ABC)

Riley and Robby (Photo: ABC) Crawley's list of suitors grows with the addition of Riley, a 30-year-old from Detroit, Michigan, which had Facebook praising The Bachelorette for making such "nice choices" while casting. Riley will be joined by Robby, a 31-year-old from St. Pete Beach, Florida, who was described as "if Josh Hartnett and Matt Dillon had a child." (Photo: ABC)

Spencer and Tien (Photo: ABC) Crawley's list of men also includes Spencer, a 30-year-old from La Jolla, California, whose eyes were called "captivating" by Facebook commenters. He'll be joined by Tien, a 36-year-old from Great Neck, New York, whose hometown name was used in puns by viewers complimenting his strong jaw line. (Photo: ABC)

Tyler C. and Tyler S. (Photo: ABC) Crawley will have two Tylers competing on her season. Tyler C. is a 27-year-old from Gassaway, West Virginia, who fans joked would be too easily confused for Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown's season. Tyler S., a 36-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was called a "true country boy" by admiring commenters. (Photo: ABC)

Uzoma and Yosef (Photo: ABC) Also competing in Crawley's season is Uzoma, a 29-year-old from Dallas, Texas, whom commenters said looked "charismatic" and "handsome." Joining him is 29-year-old Yosef, who lives in Mobile, Alabama, and was giving some commenters "sleeper favorite" vibes right off the bat. (Photo: ABC)