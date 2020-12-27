'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Video of Son Jack Catching Santa Claus Dropping off Presents

✖

It seems there was a rare Santa sighting at Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk's house. The HGTV personality shared the family moment on social media with a video of her son Jack's hilariously confused reaction catching Saint Nick underneath their Christmas tree. "Santa came to the Hawk House Lucky Jack caught Santa in the act! He’s soooo confused, Did Santa ever come to your house???" she captioned the Instagram post.

Covered in his red pajamas, the couple's son hesitantly walked up to Santa Claus as he looked at the gifts. Though he was a man of few words, it's safe to say he'll probably remember the day he received a visit from the jolly Santa Claus.

It's sure to be a lively time during the holidays for the family -- especially after the birth of their second baby. The star and her husband welcomed home a baby girl, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk, in September. "She's here! And she's perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can't wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie," the couple told People.

The HGTV star has been vocal about her pregnancy. She's opened up about her struggle with infertility (the couple went through IVF in order to conceive their new bundle of joy). Now, Starsiak Hawk is sharing her journey with her postpartum body.

"I don't lovingly embrace my post baby body, particularly my scar and the lovely 'shelf' that comes along with it," the star shared on Instagram. "It doesn't remind me of my ability to grow a life for 10 months and then birth it ... my amazing kids do that! It reminds me that I was cut open and put back together in a way that doesn't feel like ME."