Mina Starsiak Hawk's Fans Respond After 'Good Bones' Star Reveals Plans for Tummy Tuck

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk recently revealed her plans to get a tummy tuck operation, and fans are now flooding the mom-of-two's social media following the big news. On Tuesday, Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram to show her C-section scar, and share how she is feeling about her body after the delivery of her 2-month-old baby, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew. In the candid post, Starsiak Hawk explained that she hasn't been able to "lovingly embrace" her postpartum body. "I take pride in showing the REAL me on social media when so many people just show the pretty, happy, perfect version. This is me, the good, the bad and the ugly," she wrote. "And most are wildly supportive of everyone doing what works for them, but I'll for sure get those people that just can't help but judge or say nasty things, but I'm going to be honest anyways. [Because] that's what I value the most." The realty star's fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of her brave post, and they taking to the comments to share kind words. Scroll down to see what fans are saying. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) on Nov 3, 2020 at 6:05am PST

"Screw em! You want surgery get it! You don't have to answer to anyone beyond your inner circle! Love your show and seeing your beautiful family!"

"I still have my self 25 years later. You do what you feel is right for you. Judgers shut your mouths."

"This is so true. A few weeks PP, I cried to my husband (while our baby was crying), 'Why would they put me back together this way!' I thought I would immediately bounce into the 'this body made a perfect baby' but we as women as taught so early that attractiveness is currency."

