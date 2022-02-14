‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Playful With Husband in Striking Yoga Stance

Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t just a home renovation expert, she’s a pro at yoga, too! The Good Bones star recently recruited husband Steve Hawk to help her nail a pretty awesome and complicated yoga stance, and while she documented the moment on Instagram, she also pulled back the veil and offered fans a glimpse at reality.

Over the weekend, and amid her recent trip to Mexico, Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram to share a photo of the impressive stance she nailed. In the photo, Hawk carefully balanced on the hands and feet of her husband, who perched her up from where he laid in the sand. The pose, however, “lasted all of maybe 1.7 seconds,” according to Starsiak Hawk, who said it was just “enough for a screen grab.”

In the caption, Hawk went on to remind her followers that Instagram is “a super fun place to see super cool things, but often times HIGHLY curated things,” advising her fans to “take it all with a grain of salt.” The HGTV star said that “anyone can make anything look good for 1.7 seconds,” and she proved that with the second slide in the gallery, a video that hilariously captured the full process of nailing the yoga stance. What the original photo didn’t show was the numerous failed attempts, assist from others on the beach, and the seconds-long process to achieve the 1.7 second successful stance.

While Starsiak Hawk hasn’t shied away from sharing glimpses of her workouts, she seems to have recently taken an interest in yoga, particularly acro-yoga. Just a day before that beach snap, the Good Bones star shared another photo of a different post she accomplished with the help of her husband, Starsiak Hawk sharing that she only recently “learned what ‘acro-yoga’ was today from our new friends!” She joked that she had been trying to convince her husband “to play along (despite not knowing what it was actually called and just showing him random ‘couples challenge’ videos) for years and today, my friends, he said YES!” She added that “the outtakes are for more entertaining than a successful end result!”

Starsiak Hawk and Steve tied the knot in 2016, three years after first meeting on Facebook through mutual friends. They are proud parents to two children – son Jack Richard, who arrived in 2018, and daughter Charlie, who was born in 2020.