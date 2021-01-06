'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Reveals Cosmetic Surgery Details Following Birth of Second Child: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is opening up about her postpartum tummy tuck about a month after going under the knife to repair her abdominal muscles following the birth of her 3-month-old daughter Charlotte. The HGTV star, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Jack with husband Steve Hawk, shared a photo wearing her post-surgical compression garment while cuddling with Charlotte on Instagram Wednesday, giving inside details about the surgery.

"Ok guys! I did it! It's done, but I wanted to take some time to myself before sharing. And I am HYPE!" she began a lengthy caption. "I don't feel like I have a new body; I feel like I am myself again & I feel strong." Thanking all her fans who have been "so cool & supportive," Starsiak Hawk encouraged women not to be "each other's harshest critics" and "do what makes you feel happy, strong, loved.... whatever that looks like. And own it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

While the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder will share photos and videos from her post-surgical journey, she warned people whose children follow her on social media and "may not want their 6-year-old to see me remove my own drain" to be cautious. The Indiana native plans to schedule an Instagram Live in the future to answer questions, but gave the "broad strokes" for now in her post.

The mother of two is "about a month out" from surgery, during which she had her "stomach muscles repaired along with a tummy tuck." She continued that she also had liposuction, after which doctors "took some of that fat and put it in this odd dent I have in my butt, lol." While she originally wanted a breast lift, she ended up getting "small implants" instead after talking to her doctor about the results she wanted.

"The first two days I thought I was going to die," she said of the pain she felt after surgery. "The following week or so on pain meds I thought I was super woman....bc I was on pain meds. Once I stopped those, everything evened out after that and off pain meds I could more accurately assess what I could and couldn't do."

At this point, Starsiak Hawk is "drain free" with all of her "openings" healed, but the star still has a couple more weeks wearing her compression garment before she can begin to return to life as normal. While there is "more to come" on her front, she left fans with a confident statement about her procedures: "A month out, I have ZERO regrets!"