‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk on How Her Kids Inspired Her Stylish New Endeavor (Exclusive)

Since first breaking out onto the scene in 2016 with the hit HGTV series Good Bones, designer and founder of Two Chicks & a Hammer, Mina Starsiak Hawk has made plenty of opportunities for herself. Aside from an affable nature that has found her on several HGTV shows and collaborations, Starsiak Hawk has been in every sense of the word the ultimate girl boss — or, as she jokingly puts it, a “serial entrepreneur.” From opening up District Co. (her home décor store in Indianapolis) to writing Built Together (her first children’s book), the 37-year-old is now showcasing her latest endeavor — a clothing line called Jack and Drew for kids sold exclusively in-store and online.

Inspired by her two children, 3-year-old Jack Richard and 1-year-old Charlotte (Charlie) Drew, Starsiak Hawk tells PopCulture.com exclusively that the “very functional, cost-effective products” have been a blast to create while also helping “feed” her shopping addiction. “Now it’s benefitting everyone,” Starsiak Hawk laughed. “We are constantly getting new stuff in.”

While she has a “couple small toy things” to complement the clothing line, the mom-of-two jokes because her kids are dressed better than she is, the creation was a long time coming and one that aligned with District Co.’s vibe. “Along the same lines with our store, I wanted people to be able to see things that they love and then have them at like, a reasonable price and make it easy.”

“I’ll see some influencers whose kids are so freaking cute, but it’s shoes and knee-highs and a skirt and a bow and a hat, and it’s just so many pieces. That’s just — I can’t wrap my brain around that. So, a lot of our stuff is really simple,” she continued, proceeding to show PopCulture the Jack and Drew offerings, including the “HI” sweats retailing for $32. “It’s a sweatsuit, but it’s super cute,” she said of the “easy” and “affordable” items. “It’s a really good soft material. I just wanted to kind of do all the things that I’m trying to find a bunch of different places for my kids and put it all here in one place.”

Officially launched on Jan. 31, the breathable and easy-to-grow-into items are all “very unisex,” an aspect Starsiak Hawk admits is practical for families looking to pass items down and one that rejects entrenched conventions that specific clothes are designed for boys or girls. “No matter if you have boys and girls or one or the other. So again, [they’re] part of the very functional, cost-effective products that I picked,” she said, adding how Jack is wearing the same oversized, “baggy kind of vibe” sweatshirts and jumpsuits he wore when he was 12 months old. “And now they actually fit him, [but] the ones he’s outgrown, Charlie’s wearing.”

With gender-neutral colors and styles, Starsiak Hawk adds how the soft Jack and Drew clothes can be dressed up or down for the kids, making all the pieces fun to play with, like her personal favorite — the tutu. “You have a super Easter egg hunt or Friday, Saturday fun day outfit or put it with some knee highs and a little cardigan and you can go to church. Just little pieces and it’s $25,” she said, adding how she has now placed orders for the warmer temperatures coming soon, mainly kids’ swimwear, leading with Spring Break. “We have so much stuff coming in. We’re going to be doing an outfit of the week starting this week, so one outfit will drop each week, and I imagine they’re going to sell out pretty quick.”

The Jack and Drew collection is now available at District Co. in Indianapolis and through her online store, which you can visit here. For more with Mina Starsiak Hawk and what’s next for the Good Bones star, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com.