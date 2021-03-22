'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Adorable First 'Warm Day' Photo With Daughter Charlie

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk is looking forward to warmer weather. On Sunday, the Good Bones star got a tease of summer, and she didn’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy some time outside with 6-month-old daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew, an occasion that led to an adorable new photo of the youngster.

On Instagram, the home renovation star shared a sweet photo of little Charlie enjoying some fresh air. The little one lounged on a blanket with a few toys, with the proud mom of two sharing that it was the "first warm enough day in Indy to lounge in the yard and it could not have come soon enough." The photo immediately had the comments section filling with remarks from fans fawning over Charlie's adorableness, with one person writing, "your baby is so cute!!!" and several others gushing over "Those cheeks!”"Somebody else said the little one is "so precious."

Charlie is Starsiak Hawk's second child with husband Steve Hawk. The little one joined big brother Jack Richard in September 2020, with the couple sharing the exciting news that their daughter entered the world ticking in on the scale at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long. The couple had announced in March 2020 they were expecting following an emotional infertility struggle.

Since welcoming their little girl, the HGTV star hasn't shied away from sharing plenty of updates with fans, including the realities of being a mom of two. In February, she shared a "real life" photo of Charlie and Jack, admitting that life is "a little messy, not picture-perfect but absolutely complete and full of love and happiness." She added that her children are "two, slightly disheveled, insanely happy humans" who have "so many people in their lives that love them."

Starsiak Hawk has quickly risen as a fan-favorite thanks to her family's HGTV series Good Bones, the Indy-based renovation show she stars on alongside her mom, Karen Laine. Along with keeping her schedule packed with the show and raising her family, the star recently ventured into a new lane of projects: children’s book. In February, she released her first book, Built Together, which she told PopCulture was a "cute play" on what she knows when it comes to family dynamics. To get the latest scoop on the HGTV star, her show and everything reality TV, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for up-to-the-minute news!