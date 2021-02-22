'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Adorable 'Real Life' Photo of Kids Jack and Charlie

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk recently gave her fans a peek at her "real life" by sharing an adorable photo of her kids, Jack and Charlie. In the image, Jack is hanging out in a chair with a blanket, a stuffed animal, a plate of food, and his iPad. Little Charlie is on the floor in a baby seat and is happily looking up and her mom taking the cute picture. "This right here," Starsiak Hawk wrote in the caption. "A little messy, not picture-perfect but absolutely complete and full of love and happiness."

She went on to share, "Jack has been staying Sundays with my Dad and (step)Mom since he was 6 months old. I hate even saying step [because] she’s more than that and if feels diminishing." Starsiak Hawk then quipped, "But that’s a whole different post." She continued, "Yesterday they asked to take them both, which any parents out there knows could be the last time they’d make that mistake and when I checked in this morning, this is what I got."

Starsiak Hawk joked that her kids were "two, slightly disheveled, insanely happy humans. They’re so lucky to have so many people in their lives that love them, and so are Steve and I [love] the pretty, staged pics are nice, but this is real life and even better when it’s not perfect." Finally, she added, "It takes a village. Who is in yours that deserves a random 'thank you' today?"

In a recent chat with PopCulture @ Home, the Good Bones star exclusively opened up about another aspect of her life, her new store, District Co., which is the brick-and-mortar store that serves as an extension of her home renovation brand Two Chicks & a Hammer. "[District Co.] is my happy place," she said. Notably, the store recently launched an online shopping option as well.

"I was having a really stressful, crazy day. […] I was like, 'I'm just going to go to the store.' It wasn't even open. I just went and wandered around, and took some videos and pictures, and grabbed a bottle of wine to take home," Starsiak Hawk said. "But it's just nice because there's something there for everyone, which is what we really wanted. We wanted anyone to be able to walk in and leave with something."