'Good Bones' Ending at HGTV

Good Bones is officially coming to an end on HGTV. The series, which sees mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk flipping houses in their Indianapolis neighborhood, has been announced to be ending after Starsiak Hawk revealed the news on a pre-recorded episode of her podcast Mina AF, according to Today. She said they filmed her "last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones Season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is officially, 'That's a wrap, folks.' And the series premiere, or, you know, the last season of the series, will air a few months from now, and it's the end of an era."

"I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with," Starsiak Hawk said. She noted that she is "super, super proud" of HGTV for "making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we're doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that."

The HGTV series initially premiered in 2016, with Season 8 set to premiere on Tuesday, August 15. Since the show has been on for a while, Mina Starsiak Hawk explained on her podcast that she and HGTV were in agreement to end the show and that it was "something that was made together with the network." She also opened up about how much stress she's had while doing the show, as she felt she had a lot of responsibilities.

As of now, it's unknown how long Season 8 of Good Bones will be, but previous seasons have averaged between 13-15 episodes, so it's safe to assume the final season will have around the same amount unless the season has cut episodes. It's also unknown if HGTV will work with Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk again in the future, considering the two are a force to be reckoned with in the renovation world, but it seems that the two may need to just relax for a bit before thinking about starting another series.

While it will be sad to see Good Bones come to an end, at least fans can look forward to a full season of new episodes and new renovations. Hopefully, this won't mark the end of the mother-daughter duo on HGTV, but for now, we'll just have Good Bones Season 8 to keep an eye out for.