'Good Bones': New Season Starring Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine Announced on HGTV

Good Bones is coming back with a brand new season featuring Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine. The HGTV show, which follows the Indianapolis-based mother/daughter home renovation and design team, returns with 10 new hour-long episodes on Aug. 15, the network announced Tuesday.

Starsiak Hawk, a real estate agent, and Laine, a lawyer, will continue to buy dilapidated Indianapolis properties, "take them down to the studs and renovate them into beautifully renovated family homes for sale," according to the network. This season, Starsiak Hawk will help both of her younger siblings, sister Kelsy and brother Tad, reimagine their own homes, as the Good Bones team also tackles a number of other renovation projects.



In the season premiere, Starsiak Hawk, Laine and their team will give a much-needed makeover to a junk-filled duplex, complete with an attic and basement, located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. In order to turn a profit, Starsiak Hawk will transform the attic into a rental income unit for the new homeowners by adding bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, all of which will have a modern feel.

Good Bones fans have been clamoring for information about Season 8 for months, and the Two Chicks and a Hammer Instagram account revealed last month that the season had just wrapped filming for the new episodes. "It's been a long, busy reveal season, but we CANNOT wait for you to see all the epic transformations, fun projects, and stunning interior designs that are coming this season," the account assured at the time.

Starsiak Hawk also starred in her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business, which premiered in September 2022. In the series, Starsiak Hawk ventured out on her home to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which included the main home and a carriage house, was the biggest project she had ever tackled, both in terms of size and budget.

"[I was] in this place where I was like, 'Am I doing the right thing? Have I been doing the right thing? What is the right thing? Do I need to be doing something different?'" Starsiak Hawk told PopCulture.com at the time. "And then this project was kind of in the mix during that time, and it probably isn't one that was a reasonable buy, and it definitely was not supported, but going down that road, and really wanting to see it while there's a right way [was a big reason]." Good Bones returns with a brand new season on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.