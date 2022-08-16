'Good Bones' Stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine Get Special Little Visitor in Exclusive Clip

A new episode of Good Bones hits HGTV Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, featuring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine taking on a major remodeling project with a star client. "Major Mansion Makeover" also features a special guest in Hawk's son Jack Richard, 4. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Jack plays with his grandmother — BGE aka best grandma ever — while his mom unloads a truck full of plants.

Aside from the major renovation featured in the episode, we also see Laine enjoy some time in an Indianapolis community garden. Hawk drove up to the garden to drop off some plants, and Jack tagged along. He followed Laine around while Hawk pulled some potted plants from the back of her truck. "I am in my natural habitat," Laine told the camera. "I am in a community garden. Here in the Fountain Square area, we have several community gardens, which is awesome. So if you don't have land you can garden in your own yard in Indianapolis, go find yourself a community garden."

Hawk had to drop Jack off and go to a house she couldn't get dirty. This stunned Laine, who is not used to hearing her daughter avoiding a mess. "I retire and things just... I don't know what happens," Laine said. Elsewhere in the episode, Hawk will oversee the renovation of Justin Holiday's home. Hawk hopes she can turn his outdated mansion into a modern oasis before Holiday hits the court so she can attract more clients for Two Chicks & A Hammer renovation projects. Holiday is a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Good Bones is now in its seventh season, which debuted in July and is streaming concurrently on Discovery+ with HGTV. The new season has seen several differences from the past, as Two Chicks has seen recent turnover. "I'm a control freak. I want to do everything myself and that's unfortunately not possible," Hawk recently told PopCulture. Before Season 7 filming started, Hawk worked with a business development coach to understand how better to manage her business. "There was a lot of change in the company and it's kind of like therapy meshed with business consulting. It's been really amazing," she explained.

Although Laine retired from the business, she has remained a major part of the show, as seen in the latest clip. She is keeping more up-to-date with design trends and finds herself bursting with creativity. "We had a moment in the commercial space the other day where – I don't know where these ideas come from – but it's from that time spent thinking, where, you have a problem, we're looking for a solution, and somewhere in the brain is the answer and here it is," Laine told PopCulture. "I don't know where it came from, but here, it's for you – it's the answer. This is the solution and so, it makes retirement feel less selfish."

Good Bones airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and streams exclusively on Discovery+ every Tuesday. For more on the mother-daughter duo, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest.