'Dancing With the Stars' Pair Reportedly Had an Affair

These two reality TV stars were much more than just dance partners. While filming, Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko hooked up on Dancing With the Stars season 23, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly. The actress, 38, and the professional dancer, also 38, worked together in 2016 when she was separated from her ex-husband Mike Caussin, who was recovering from drug addiction, and Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova.

The One Tree Hill alum admitted to her "flings and flirts" during that period in the couple's 2020 book, The Good Fight, writing, "I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn't want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too."

Savchenko and Samodanova shared two daughters in their union but announced their split in November 2020. Shortly after, she accused him of being unfaithful – although he denied the allegations. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else," a rep for her claimed in December 2020.

Kramer and Caussin reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. Despite sharing a daughter and son, the couple split permanently in April 2021 when he allegedly cheated on her again.

After dating fitness trainer Ian Schinelli for six months, the "Story" singer ended their relationship in April. "Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb," Schinelli told Us Weekly. "She justified it saying, 'We were legally separated.'"

He said, "She even tried to meet up with Gleb while we were dating. He was doing a show in Nashville, and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, 'As long as there was nothing there anymore,' and she said, 'No.' She never went and said it was out of respect for me."

Kramer slammed Schinelli's claims in a statement to Us Weekly and accused her ex of cheating."The reason I haven't said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife, and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine, and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf," Kramer told the outlet early this month. "Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I'm happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same."

Later, Schinelli denied having been unfaithful to Kramer during their relationship and responded to her accusations. "I went all-in with Jana. Opened up. [I was] vulnerable. Gave her everything in my life and my past," he told Us Weekly. "I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes. Now all of a sudden, now that I walked away from her — for her extremely toxic behavior — she is using all of the secrets and information I expressed with her against me. "She was the only one during our relationship," he claimed.