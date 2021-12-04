‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.

Us Weekly obtained court documents that indicated that a judgment on their divorce was sighed on Oct. 22. Neither Savchenko nor Samodanova requested spousal support. When it comes to their two children, they will continue upon their previously set agreement in that they would share joint and physical custody.

The two dancers previously opened the Pro Dance L.A. studio together in 2018. Samodanova was awarded ownership of the location. As for their family home, Savchenko will pay his former spouse a total of $291,430 (or payments of $2,800 a month for eight years) if it is sold. The DWTS pro released a statement to Us Weekly about his divorce being finalized. In his statement, he stressed that he would be focusing on the well-being of his daughters first and foremost.

“My No. 1 priority right now [is] and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible,” Savchenko said. “Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times.” He continued, “Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another. As coparents, we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first.”

As previously stated, Savchenko and Samodanova announced their split in November 2020. The two were married for over a decade before they parted ways. The reality TV personality issued a statement on Instagram regarding their split, which read, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.” Samodanova also took to social media to speak out on the matter. She wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a broken heart, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end.”