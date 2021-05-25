Jana Kramer Feels 'Free' on What Would Have Been 6-Year Anniversary With Mike Caussin

✖

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin last month, shortly before what would have been their six-year wedding anniversary. That day would have been Saturday, May 22, and Kramer marked the occasion by declaring on Instagram that she feels "free." "Free. And not looking back," she captioned a photo of herself standing at the prow of a boat and throwing her hands in the air.

The singer continued, "I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad....and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next." She finished her message by encouraging her followers to "Find your strength and set yourself free..."

Kramer announced her divorce on April 21 and court documents reveal that the country singer filed on April 20. During this week's episode of her podcast, Whine Down, Kramer opened up about how difficult it was for her to have Caussin served with divorce papers, admitting that she was worried she would ask for him back while he was being served. "I was like, 'He can’t come in this room,' because the second he comes in this room, I’m gonna probably ask for him back," she told listeners, explaining that she was in her bedroom while an independent party served Caussin outside the home at his truck.

"The addict in me was like, I wanted him so badly to come in that room and hold me and love me and tell me he’s sorry and give me that hit," Kramer recalled. "I needed it so bad." She added, "All I wanted to do honestly in that moment was to run out and say, 'Never mind, never mind, never mind. Guy, go away. Mike, come here.'"

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017, and Kramer explained on her podcast that she knew if she ever filed for divorce, her relationship would be over. "Literally that's what I wanted to do because that was the addict in me being like the second he gets those papers, it's done and I can't go back to that person anymore because that's, for me, whenever I filed, I was done," she said. "I can't go back from that. How can you? For me that was just something that was — I was very careful in never actually filing."