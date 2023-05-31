'Ghost Adventures' Premieres New Season on Discovery Channel, Get an Exclusive First Look at Terrifying Lake Mead Investigation

Ghost Adventures is bringing terrifying new investigations to the Discovery Channel. An all-new season of the paranormal series kicks off Wednesday, May 31, with Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley in a special two-hour episode, "Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death," investigating the deadly secrets hiding in the Hoover Dam's Lake Mead. Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the terrifying new chapter for Ghost Adventures.

"What you're looking at behind me, that's Lake Mead, where bodies continue to be found," Bagans says in the sneak peek. As headlines flash on the screen revealing a history of accidents, murder, and mystery since the largest reservoir in the United States was built in 1936, Bagans continues, "At 112 miles long, it has brought family and friends together to enjoy a refreshing relief from the desert heat. But with all of the good, its ominous side is immeasurable."

"With an incredible amount of accidental fatalities, it happens to be the perfect location for murders," he notes. "And with global warming drying up the lake at a rapid pace, the secrets of death emerge every day. With every inch of receding water, another dark story is revealed." Later in the episode, Bagans will be brought to his knees by an encounter with an anxiety-inducing spirit that leaves him fearing for his life.

Each episode of Ghost Adventures this season will bring the team to some of the world's most haunted locations, where they'll search for evidence of the afterlife and meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site. Other investigations this season include locations such as Los Angeles' Barclay Hotel, which has a grisly history rivaling the infamous Hotel Cecil; California's first oil boomtown, Mentryville, which is filled with paranormal history; the Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada, which has a lawless history and malevolent energy; and Los Angeles' peculiar Longfellow-Hastings Octagon House which could be brimming with poltergeist activity.

"Fans can expect insane investigations and mountains of paranormal evidence this season. I can't wait to share our findings with longtime fans and capture the attention of new viewers. I'm grateful to be able to expand the reach of what Ghost Adventures has always set out to do – build a better understanding of the afterlife," said Bagans in a statement. Don't miss a brand new season of Ghost Adventures, premiering Wednesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.