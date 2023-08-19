Fox Reveals Big Shift in Its Fall Schedule

Fox is making a big change to its schedule for one popular series. Deadline reports that the network is moving up the Season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer. The reality competition was initially supposed to premiere on September 27 as part of Fox's 2023 fall schedule. It will now premiere on Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET following the NFL Double Header. That's not all, though.

Following the premiere, the series will then take a two-week break and return on September 27 for its time period slot at 8 p.m. ET and remain there for the rest of the season. The reasoning for the change, and so close, is unknown. However, wanting the series to premiere after the NFL Double Header is not uncommon. Since The Masked Singer is one of the most popular shows on Fox, averaging 6.9 million viewers last season, it makes sense that the network would want to air it after the NFL.

The Masked Singer has remained Fox's top unscripted series for four consecutive years. Heading into its 10th season, that doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The series is also starting off pretty big with the season, as Fox promises "one of the biggest, can't-miss unmaskings in the show's history" for the premiere episode. Not only that, but past celebrity alums will pair up for new and unmasked duets. Season 10 is definitely a can't-miss season, and kicking off following an NFL Double Header is one surefire way that it will be a hit.

The anniversary season will feature 16 celebrity singers with plenty of new costumes. There will also be new themed episodes that will center around DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together, Harry Potter, Elton John, the 2000s, and much more. Nick Cannon will return as host alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Don't miss the highly-anticipated and huge Season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer on its new night, Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET. As a reminder, the series will return on September 27 and stick to its 8 p.m. ET slot on Wednesdays for the remainder of the season. The fall schedule may look a bit different because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but at least fans can still look forward to The Masked Singer. The only change is that it's returning a bit earlier, but it's going to be worth it.