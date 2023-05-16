'I Can See Your Voice' Season 3 Fate Revealed at Fox

I Can See Your Voice will be back on Fox for the 2023-24 broadcast television year. The network on Monday officially renewed I Can See Your Voice for Season 3, which was filmed in Atlanta at the end of last year. The series' most recent season aired between December 2021 and June 2022. A Season 3 premiere date has not been announced.



Originally premiering in 2020, I Can See Your Voice is a music guessing game show hosted by Ken Jeong alongside Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Celebrity guest detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts and a musical superstar, join them to help a contestant guess the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, videos and the infamous lip-sync challenges. Season 2 introduced the "Golden Mic," which grants contestants advice from one secret mystery celebrity. Guests in season two included Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Jewel, Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, and Brian Austin Green.



I Can See Your Voice's renewal is a bit of a surprise given the fact that Season 2 was down by 66% in the demo and down by 48% in viewership in the live+same day ratings compared to Season 1. According to TV Series Finale, Season 2 averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. While those numbers were much lower than Season 1, they were apparently enough to score the show a renewal.



The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, which also produces fellow Fox singing competition The Masked Singer. That hit series also received a renewal news Monday, with the network handing out a Season 10 order for The Masked Singer. The series, which airs two cycles each season, has easily been Fox's biggest hit since it debuted in January 2019, even winning Emmys in 2020 and 2021 for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. The competition's current season, Season 9, is set to conclude on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Macaw and Medusa are the last remaining contestants, with Pentatonix, Olivia Culpo, Lou Diamond Phillips, Melissa Joan Hart, Dee Snider, George Wendt, Holly Robinson Peete, Alexa Bliss, Michael Bolton, Howie Mandel, and Malin Akerman some of the celebrities who took part this season. Dick Van Dyke was unmasked as the gnome in the season premiere.



Both The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice are part of Fox's list of unscripted renewals, which also include Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (renewed for Season 2), Farmer Wants a Wife (renewed for Season 2), Hell's Kitchen (renewed for Season 22), Lego Master (renewed for Season 4), and Name That Tune (renewed for season 3).