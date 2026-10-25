Former ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Talks About Possibly Moving to Spin-Off After Leaving the Reality Show

A little over a month after announcing her departure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Mikayla Matthews talks about possibly moving to the hit reality show’s upcoming spin-off.

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, Matthews said she had no regrets about leaving the show. “I feel like this is the decision I made from the very beginning,” she explained. “So no regrets there.”

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Although she already said that her decision hasn’t changed with Taylor Frankie Paul leaving the show, Matthew notably hesitated when asked if she would join the spin-off, Secret Wives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

“We definitely have more in the works together before another Secret Lives, I think,” she answered.

Matthews announced her departure from Secret Lives on Mormon Wives after the premiere of season 5. The episodes covered all the drama leading up to the legal battles and abuse allegations Paul faced against her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree [with] especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly.”

Matthews then noted that “continuing to directly profit” from such abusive behavior feels “wrong and unethical.”

“It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing, and the millions of people watching,” she pointed out.

She went on to share, “This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family. I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others ❤️ This shouldn’t be ‘relatable’ or entertainment in anyway.”

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres Nov. 12. OG cast member Jen Affleck will star in the upcoming reality show.