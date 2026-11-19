Following his and Jenna Johnson’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars earlier this week, Harry Shum Jr. spoke out about the online bullying he and other contestants have faced from viewers.

While speaking to E! News post-elimination, Shum called out the viewers and their comments after his partner, Johnson, said the cast has “all-trauma-bonded” from the season.

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Harry Shum Jr. and Chandra Wilson in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

“Social media is a little nuts,” he admitted. “I hope they address that at a certain point. Because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

Shum also said the season was “so chaotic” and he didn’t get a chance to get to know the other contestants. “I hope I get to know them more,” he shared.

Fellow Season 35 contestant Jenna Dewan recently spoke about the online negativity following her and dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy’s elimination. The duo had ups and downs throughout the season, including when Chmerkovskiy was suspended for a week after he referenced Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar slap while responding to Carrie Ann Inaba’s criticism of his wife, Johnson.

“Even for myself with a dance background, it is vulnerable to put yourself out there in the ballroom every Tuesday and be like, ‘Hey guys, watch my dance and tell me what you think,’” Dewan said while speaking to Women’s Health. “And then you have the whole other element of this social, online, noisy world that is almost like they’re looking to tear people down, and I felt that that was an unfortunate shade to this show that didn’t need to happen.”