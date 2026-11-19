Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has gone public about being recently diagnosed with cancer.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the TV personality shared a photo of himself in a hospital and a photo of a tumor while revealing details about his health obstacle.

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Jax Taylor poses for a picture during the Vander Brunch at Good Co. on June 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Taylor explained that the cancer was discovered over the summer while he was hospitalized with kidney stones.

“My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney,” he shared. “After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer.”

The diagnosis significantly hit Taylor because he lost his father to cancer. “Hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place.”

“The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine,” he continued. “It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess.”

Taylor went on to reveal that he had just had a five-hour surgery to remove the tumor from his kidney hours before posting the news.

However, he noted that the tumor was bigger than his medical team initially thought it would be. “So we are waiting on the pathology results.”

“One thing this experience and the last couple years have taught me is when life gets really hard, you find out fast who’s really there for you,” Taylor pointed out. “And believe me.. it’s been eye opening.”

He then praised his girlfriend Lori Krebs for being by his side throughout his cancer journey. “I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life.”

After thanking his medical team, Taylor shared a special health milestone: his 2-year sobriety anniversary.

“Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary and I’m so f—ing proud. It’s crazy how things happen,” he wrote. “If I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. I like to think my dad had a part in that. Life can really change in a second.”

Taylor then added, “I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know forsure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most.”