‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Alum Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Show and Hulu

Former Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen has filed a defamation lawsuit against the reality show and Hulu.

According to ABC 4 Utah, Mortensen is suing Hulu, Jeff Jenkins Productions, and Ludwig Productions in a Nov. 13 filing.

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In the court documents, Mortensen, who appeared on the show alongside his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Taylor Frankie Paul, alleged that the show’s production team made him out to be a domestic abuser to “millions of viewers” throughout seasons three, four, and five.

He then accused the production team of making him out to be a man who “retaliated against the mother of his wife by reporting her to Child Protective Services and as a serial adulterer.”

The filing also alleged that producers created storylines “assembled from staged events and from the deliberate deletion of footage that contradicted the storyline and published after the producers had been informed by Mortensen and by others that the allegations were false.”

Mortensen’s legal team also stated in the filing that cameras captured his ex striking him with a pizza box while filming season five. Although he demanded the production include the footage in the episodes that aired, the production excluded it from the final cut.

“The knowingly false portrayal of Mortensen as the abuser in the relationship continued uninterrupted,” the filing states. “While the only footage of physical aggression between the two, aggression by Paul against Mortensen, was intentionally withheld from viewers to promote a false narrative.”

Mortensen is now seeking compensatory damages, as well as other damages he allegedly suffered.

Paul and Mortensen have been in an ongoing custody dispute since this past spring after footage of their 2023 domestic violence incident surfaced online. Mortensen will not return to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after season five.