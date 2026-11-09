’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rick Van Vactor was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month after an incident with his new girlfriend.

A source told TMZ that the TV personality, whose real name is Douglas Van Vactor, allegedly defended himself during the confrontation and that his girlfriend was the “instigator.” Police arrested him over the incident on Oct. 27, but he was released on bond the same day.

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Van Vactor and his girlfriend, who hasn’t been publicly identified, reportedly started dating earlier this year after meeting online and have not lived together since the incident. The insider said it was the first time the couple’s argument had escalated into something physical.

Van Vactor appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days last year and developed a romance with Trish Stiley, a midwife from Madagascar who was nearly 30 years younger than him.

The couple struggled throughout their relationship because Van Vactor was reluctant to expand his family after already being a father of five. Meanwhile, Stiley wanted to have children of her own.

Things between Van Vactor and Stiley ended after Van Vactor traveled to Colombia to visit a former girlfriend. He later admitted he and his ex slept together, which led to his breakup with Stiley.

Van Vactor had already moved on during the season’s Tell-All.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.