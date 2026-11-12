Khloé Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Following Documentary Drama



Khloé Kardashian is making it clear where she stands with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, following the Netflix documentary drama earlier this year.

In the Nov. 12 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé spoke out about Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, including Lamar’s comments about her in the documentary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not too thrilled about it because I’m watching the documentary, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you. I’m not being paid. I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice,’” she explained.

The TV personality also said she found her ex’s comments about her “really distasteful.”

“You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture,” she pointed out. “All these things, which is so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?”

While calling the comments “really, really lame,” Khloé said enough was enough. “I don’t need [him] to thank me. Just don’t talk about me. Don’t discredit me. The bridge is burned, and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me.”

“It’s OK. This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, and trolls that men are,” she added. “I just don’t want to be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me.”

The former couple got engaged just one month into their relationship in 2009 and married the same year. Khloé filed for divorce for years into the marriage. However, she postponed the petition after her ex was discovered unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel.

Khloé and Lamar finalized their divorce in 2016. The Untold documentary revisited their relationship.

The Kardashians star reflected on her ex’s addiction struggles throughout their marriage. “The drug buildup was getting worse and worse. There were many times Lamar would go for 12 hours or two days and escape rehab. He would go on a drug bender, and no one could find him.”

“I was either looking for him in alleys or looking for him in motels,” she continued. “He would have tinfoil cutouts or spoons and he was freebasing things and leaving things everywhere. I remember needing to go to hotel rooms to clean up after him.”

Khloé admitted she was an “enabler” without knowing it. However, she said she felt “such a responsibility” to cover up Lamar’s struggles, hold it together, and protect him.

Following the documentary’s release, Lamar walked back suggestions that his ex-wife saved his life after the near-fatal overdose. He noted that while Khloé had responsibility “in some ways,” he believed that God saved his life.