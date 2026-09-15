‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Quits the Show

Shortly after Whitney Leavitt officially quit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans of the hit Hulu reality TV show are bracing for yet another cast member departure.

In a statement on Instagram, Mikayla Matthews confirmed she was leaving the show after five seasons.

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“I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment,” she wrote. “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.”

Matthews further stated that no amount of money was worth going against her morals or changing the stance she’s held since she first saw and heard things that made her “feel this strongly.”

“And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical,” she continued. “It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Matthews went on to reflect on her time on the show, stating that it has been a “huge part” of her life and has also helped her provide for her family.

“I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others,” she pointed out. “This shouldn’t be “relatable” or entertainment in anyway. Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change.”

Matthews then added, “I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again!🫶🏼 love you all.”

Matthews is the third cast member to leave the show. Leavitt left to continue pursuing her acting career, and Demi Engermann departed mid-filming season 4 to focus on her mental health.

All three were part of the original MomTok group.