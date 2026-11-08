Bravo Reality TV Personality Arrested on Drug Paraphernalia Charge

Alexa Curtin, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lynne Curtin, is facing legal woes after she was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge.

Court records obtained by TMZ show that the arrest occurred on July 21 when Alexa was caught with the drug paraphernalia at the Jack in the Box location in Fullerton, California.

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Local law enforcement discovered an opium pipe on her while speaking to her at the restaurant. She was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia at the time.

The citation notably listed her as homeless.

The arrest occurred just months after Alexa spoke to the Daily Mail about her homelessness and drug addiction struggles.

During that interview, Alexa revealed that her drug use started right after high school, noting that the negative way her family was portrayed on the hit reality TV show “made” her turn to drugs.

“It being played out in the public forum like that… was really hard for me,” she explained at the time. “Like really difficult because all my friends in school were watching it and they really weren’t too nice to me.”

Alexa further shared, “I was really young at the time. At such a young age, that’s like a vital time to portray someone in the wrong way, especially a minor.”

She then said that her addiction struggles “snowballed and got worse” after she started using pills.

“And then the pills switched over to the hard drugs,” Alexa continued, pointing out that the more than a decade since her family appeared on the hit reality TV show has been “beyond horrific.”

“I’m here, and I’m alive, but I don’t want to be,” she admitted. “I’m not trying to get no one’s attention. I am f—ing being tortured. This is a cry for help.”

The Curtin family appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Seasons 4 and 5 from 2008 to 2010. Alexa, who was 15 to 17 years old at the time, would be featured sneaking out, drinking, and missing curfew.

Alexa pointed out that the most traumatizing moment of her reality TV career was when production filmed her and her sister Raquel being served with eviction notices at their family home while her parents were away.

“I don’t really talk about it, and I don’t even try to think about [the show],” she said.

Shortly after the eviction incident, Lynne filed for divorce from Alexa’s father, Frank Curtin. They have not yet finalized the split.

Regarding the message she wanted to give to her parents, Alexa said, “I don’t even have parents anymore.”

She then added she hasn’t spoken to her mom since an argument over her car in 2019.