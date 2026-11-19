Former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman aren’t too happy that Sam Hartman was cast as the lead in Season 30 of The Bachelor.

During the latest episode of their podcast, The Gronk & Jules Show, the duo discussed the Washington Commanders’ quarterback’s decision to promote the upcoming Bachelor season during the NFL season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re promoting [The Bachelor] in the middle of a season? What are we doing?” Edelman stated. “He better be getting like a mill! He better be getting a lot of money.”

The retired NFL players, along with their producer, Jack McCarthy, agreed the timing of Hartman’s big Bachelor news was wrong. Hartman was announced as the new lead during Friday’s Good Morning America.

“If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face.” Gronkowski declared. “Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster.”

However, Gronkowski seemed to cool off when he learned Hartman was on the Commanders’ practice squad, not on the roster.

“Practice squad? We’re playing with fumes, but I’d let it go,” he responded. “But current squad? Yeah, you’re out, because you’re not showing that you’re all in. In the NFL, you’ve gotta be all in. This would’ve been a big distraction.”

Edelman continued questioning how Hartman’s teammates would react to him receiving money from ABC for appearing on the hit dating reality TV show.

“I don’t know how it is now, but with us? Oh my god,” he pointed out. “This guy wouldn’t live [in my era]. But the kid’s got some aura.”

Meanwhile, Hartman made it clear that football was his top priority for the rest of the season.

“Really excited to get back to work,” he shared in a Tuesday TikTok video. “I gotta get back to the day job running around throwing the football. All the focus is there. But once the season wraps, can’t wait to join. Can’t wait to meet all the beautiful women. Can’t wait to go on this journey with you guys. I’m super excited.”

He went on to add, “Bachelor Nation, I just wanted to give a huge shout-out to you guys. I appreciate all the support. Appreciate all the love, and especially the jokes.”

Hartman’s season of The Bachelor premieres on March 21.