Reality TV Host Suddenly Quits After 9 Seasons

Ready for her next adventure, Love Island host Maya Jama announced her departure from the hit reality TV show after nine seasons.

The TV personality confirmed the news in her latest Instagram post. “What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video,” she wrote. “But as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island.”

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“I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way,” she reflected. “I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience. But I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new.”

Although her time on Love Island is over, Jama added that she wishes the reality TV show and its production team nothing but the best. “I’ll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever,” she added.

While she didn’t reveal what’s next for her, Variety reports that Jama has struck a deal with Netflix for multiple filming projects.

Jama also spoke to the media outlet about her exit. “You don’t really know what you’re capable of in some situations until it actually happens,” she revealed. “And I’m really proud of myself for just holding it down despite the stress all around.”



