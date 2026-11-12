Former Bravo Star and Sibling Arrested in Turkey After Brawl Leaves Teenager Dead

Former Below Deck star João Franco and his brother, Karlos Franco, are facing some legal woes after they were arrested in Turkey following a brawl that left a 17-year-old dead.

A video of the brawl, obtained by Page Six, shows the Franco brothers getting into a verbal dispute with employees at a clothing store in Muğla’s Bodrum district over the weekend.

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The verbal altercation eventually became physical outside the shop when the brothers allegedly started using “profanity.” Karlos, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap, was seen throwing the first punch.

João, who appeared on the video in a white-striped shirt, shorts, and a cap, stepped in and attempted to defuse the situation, only to have one employee take a swing. Other employees joined in the brawl.

Although he appeared to stop the fight multiple times, João was eventually seen punching one of the employees, who fell to the ground and was motionless until the fight ended, which occurred seconds later.

The motionless individual was reportedly a 17-year-old store employee. Multiple news outlets reported that the employee sustained a head injury and then went into cardiac arrest.

Although he was revived and taken to a nearby hospital, the teen succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Franco brothers were placed under arrest following the brawl and taken to the Bodrum Courthouse. They are currently in prison.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that the brothers are “awaiting the next steps.” Information about the case, including the charges, has not been revealed.

João starred on Below Deck Mediterranean in Seasons 3 and 4 (2018 to 2019). He then appeared in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, replacing Luke Jones as bosun. He also appeared in Season 4, which he said was his “final season.”

“The show neatly mirrored my real-world career progression. Across the four series, I moved from deckhand to lead deckhand, bosun, and finally captain,” he told Majorca Daily Bulletin. “I never wanted to be a deckhand forever; the goal was always the bridge, so I spent every spare moment doing courses to move up.”