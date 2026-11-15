Another MTV Personality Has Died: Pancho Was 47

Michael Locke, best known as “Pancho” from MTV UK’s stunt and prank show Dirty Sanchez, passed away earlier this month. He was 47 years old.

Locke’s clothing brand San Portablo confirmed the news in a Nov. 6 Instagram post.

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“It is with profound sadness that San Portablo and the Locke family write of the passing of the father, son, brother, Uncle, friend, skater, stuntman, and all Round Goodfella Micheal Richard Locke, affectionately known as Pancho to the world,” the post reads.

The clothing brand then described Locke as an “absolute Welsh treasure” and dubbed him the “San Portablo King.”

“His brilliance we are sure will still shine through far wide high low and across the seven seas,” the brand continued. “He lived an incredible life and lit up the world with his charm.”

The brand added, “Your legend will never cease; it will only gain momentum.”

Members of the Latin group Dirty Sanchez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2003 at the Jackie Gleason Theater October 23, 2003 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Born in 1979, Locke was a professional stuntman and skateboarder. He appeared on Dirty Sanchez throughout the show’s run from 2003 to 2007. He also starred in the film Dirty Sanchez: The Movie in 2006.

Fellow Dirty Sanchez co-star Dainton Lee also wrote a lengthy tribute to Locke.

“When you grow up skating with your friends you’re in your own little world,” he shared in an Instagram post. “You never think about losing anyone from it. In your head those days and the people you shared them with live forever.”

Lee further stated, “Since hearing the news all those memories have been flooding back. I can see Panch hear the laughter and remember all the best times like it was yesterday. Then it hits me that he’s gone and I still can’t believe it.”

Recalling some of the biggest Pancho moments, Lee shared, “I’ll never forget the Pritchard vs Dainton cinema premiere. Panch had only filmed two skate tricks for the video but he was stoked that we was putting them in, but we’d collected so many funny clips of him not skating we decided to give him his own section without telling him.”

“Premiere night came and his name appeared on screen, Dean Martin’s That’s Amore kicked in and the whole cinema erupted,” Lee noted. “Panch had absolutely no idea. It was brilliant and he was made up. A newspaper wrote ‘A star was born.’”

He went on to add, “My heart goes out to his daughters his family and brothers, San Portablo Nige and all his skateboard family. We love you Pancho.”

Details about Pancho’s death, including the official cause, have not been revealed. The late stuntman and MTV star is survived by his two children.