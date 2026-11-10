Another ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Has Filed for Divorce

Another Secret Lives of Mormon Wives marriage has bit the dust. However, this one isn’t exactly a surprise.

According to The Sun, Miranda Hope has officially filed for divorce from Chase McWhorter more than two years after they announced their separation.

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Court records indicate that the TV personality moved to make the split official on Sept. 21. She also filed a child support worksheet and a notice of required classes McWhorter has to take.

The soon-to-be exes married in 2017 and share two children: daughter Brooks, 7, and son Cohen, 5. In 2022, Hope and McWhorter were implicated in the infamous MomTok “soft-swinging” scandal.

MomTok’s Taylor Frankie Paul, who revealed details about the situation, stated that she broke the rules of the “arrangement” after “catching feelings” for a friend’s husband. McWhorter has been rumored to be that husband.

McWhorter previous shared with Us Weekly some details about his and Hope’s involvement in the scandal, noting they were often participating in some “party games.”

“It was never predetermined that we were going to be doing, like, swiming,” he pointed out. “That’s what we always through was a little bit misrepresented in Taylor’s story, as she presents it.”

Although Hope previously announced she had divorced McWhorter back in 2024, The Sun revealed earlier this year that the couple was actually still legally married.

The filing also came just weeks after the MomTok member made her relationship with fellow influencer Kaleb Winterburn official on Instagram.

McWhorter has had his share of struggles over the past year. In July 2025, he was arrested for a DUI and cocaine possession. He then missed hearings related to the arrest, which led to a warrant.

“I was pulled over for driving under the influence, had ingested substances that I shouldn’t have, and got behidn the wheel of a car,” McWhorter said while speaking out about the arrest.

He called getting behind the wheel intoxicated an “extremely short-sighted, selfish, dangerous decision.”

“I should’ve Ubered,” McWhorter continued. “But for some reason [I] decided to drive home and that decision alone kills people every single day, so I undertandt he severity of it.”

After stating it was “humilitating” having to be pulled over and arrested, McWhorter requested that no one blames his family and friends for his bad decision.

“It’s not a reflection of my parents, who have raised me much better than that,” he pointed out. “It’s not a reflect on the people around me, who know how stupid that is and how selfish it was.”

Hope confronted her ex about his legal woes during Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5.

Hope’s ex also caused drama within the MomTok circle after kissing fellow member Jessi Draper. While speaking out about the situation, Hope stated, “Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend.”

She then said, “Chase and I are no longer partners, and while I have a high expectation of him as a co-parent, I also hold my friends to a high standard and believe in girl code.”