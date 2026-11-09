‘Secret Wives of Mormon Wives’ Star’s Husband Breaks Silence After Divorce News

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Zac Affleck is speaking out after his wife, Jen, filed for divorce earlier this month.

In a TikTok video late last week, Zac opened up about the situation, revealing he didn’t learn about the divorce filing until a TMZ reporter called him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I found out from a TMZ reporter about the filing,” he explained. “But regardless of that, this is something we’ve been talking about for a long time. Jen came to me about a year ago, after Dancing With the Stars, and told me she was unhappy and wanted a divorce. And I basically begged her to stay, told her work on things, fix things, become whoever she needed me to be.”

Jen and Zac have been married for seven years and share three children, with another on the way.

Zac went on to say he wanted to “shut down any narratives” about his and Jen’s breakup.

“I don’t want anyone speaking bad about Jen,” he clarified. “I’ll be the first to say I’ve made plenty of mistakes in our marriage, and it just really was time for us to go our own ways. We got married so young, and it sucks because I really did feel like we had something pretty special when we got married.”

Zac admitted that as time went on and “life happened,” he and Jen grew apart.

“We had four kids. We signed up for reality TV on a show that’s really hurt a lot of people’s lives,” he pointed out. “Marriage is hard. Having your marriage in the public is hard. Raising kids is hard. And I think slowly over time we lost that spark.”

Although the last couple of years have “taken a pretty massive toll” on him and his family, Zac said he hopes to focus on his new career goals, which may include re-enrolling in medical school. He also noted that he might consider starting a business or pursuing a PhD.

However, Zac said it was important that he have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship with Jen as she prepares to welcome their fourth child.

“That’s really my priorities,” he said. “I feel like probably the thing that’s eating me alive the most is I feel like I failed my kids, and I’m worried that I’m going to cause them damage. And I just hope that we can still give them a normal childhood, but as far as that goes, Jen and I are definitely on the same page of wanting to give them the best life we can.

Jen filed her divorce petition in Utah. She also filed a proposed parenting plan. She and Zac met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018 and married the following year.

Their marriage woes have been a key storyline on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Although Jen left the original series to join the spinoff, Zac isn’t participating in filming.

Jen announced over the summer that she was pregnant with her and Zac’s fourth child.