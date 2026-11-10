‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck’s Estranged Husband Was Reportedly a ‘Nightmare’ During Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Run

Days after Jen Affleck filed for divorce, more details emerged about how the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s husband, Zac, acted during her run on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

A source close to the hit dancing competition production told the US Sun that Zac allegedly “didn’t allow” Jen’s pro partner, Jan Ravnik, to “fully do his job and made things very uncomfortable.”

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“Jen was a total professional and dealt with it, but Zac was much more controlling than any other partner that season,” the insider shared. “Even crew members felt they had to tip-toe around him because he was constantly upset over something.”

The source further claimed that Zac tried to make decisions about his wife’s performances, including which dance moves were allowed and what outfits she could wear.

“He asserted his dominance and tried to dictate certain dance moves that were off limits for Jen,” the insider continued. “And he said there were certain costuming things she couldn’t wear.”

They then said that Ravnik’s performance during the season was impacted by his partner’s husband. “Poor Jan was trying to do his job well as a first-time pro, and he had a very stressful experience, largely because of Zac.”

The insider also discussed how fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney and Conner Leavitt handled being on Dancing With the Stars in the same season.

“It was the complete opposite experience with Whitney and Conner,” they pointed out. “[Conner] couldn’t have been a more supportive husband.”

Jen finished in 9th place on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. She was eliminated during Week 7 (Halloween Night). She appeared on the show nearly three months after she and Zac welcomed their third child, Penelope.

The MomTok member filed for divorce last week after seven years of marriage. She is also preparing to welcome her and Zac’s fourth child.

Jen spoke about what led to the divorce filing. “I think it sounds crazy to say, but because I’m about ot be postpartum, I knew that I needed to make the decision now.”

She also shared. “Not being postpartum, because when you’re postpartum, it’s the most vulnerable stage of having children, and I was worried that if I waited until then, that I would continue the cycle.”