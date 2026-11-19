Just before her return to Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn made a rare comment about her longtime feud with former co-star Chrishell Stause.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Quinn said she’s never personally had a problem with Stause.

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“I don’t hold grudges,” she pointed out. “It’s just not who I am.”

Quinn also said that any “animosity” between her and Stause “wasn’t from” her.

“I was willing to be in rooms with her,” Quinn continued. “I was willing ot work – and I really feel like I never had a problem. Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work. We could still work together.”

Quinn also said she wouldn’t have a problem filming with Stause. “Would it be comfortable? Probably not for her. But I’d be OK with that.”

Quinn and Stause have been feuding for more than seven years, since Stause joined The Oppenheim Group.

Things between the two women escalated when Quinn told Page Six that Stause and her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, were going to couples therapy. Stause called the move “desperate” and accused Quinn of lying.

From there, the women had multiple on-screen feuds.

Quinn left Selling Sunset after its fifth season in 2022. After a 4-year break, she decided to return for the show’s tenth season.

Stause will not be returning to the show.

Speaking about Stause’s decision to leave Selling Sunset, Quinn said, “I think where [Chrishell is] at in her life, she’s doing her own thing. She was on it for so many seasons. What she wants is to probably not be on the show anymore.”

Quinn also didn’t rule out any chance of her and Stause working together again, especially since they are both going through breakups. She is currently dealing with her divorce from Christian Richard, while Stause is going through her breakup with G Flip.

“I can definitely bond and relate to anyone who’s going through a breakup. I know it’s a horrible situation, and I don’t wish that on my worst enemy,” Quinn said. “I’m just kidding. I don’t wish it upon anyone. I really don’t. I wish her all the best.”