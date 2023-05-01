Former Bravo and Netflix Reality Stars Join New Amazon Show 'The GOAT'

Reality TV's all-stars are facing off to see who is truly the greatest reality television contestant of all time in brand new series The GOAT from Amazon Freevee. Standout personalities from hit shows including Love Is Blind, The Bachelor, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Challenge star in the epic new competition series, which the Amazon-owned streaming service announced Monday.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, The GOAT began filming at GOAT Manor in Atlanta last month, with the cast facing "a series of mental, physical and social challenges" as filming continues, according to the streamer. "Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America's respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title," the announcement teases.

Some of the most standout reality stars in recent years will be competing for the title in the premiere season of The GOAT. Starring in the new series are former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, Bachelor Nation and Dancing With the Stars alum Joe Amabile, Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan, FBoy Island's CJ Franco, Survivor Season 36 winner Wendell Holland, The Real World and The Challenge alum Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson a.k.a. Alyssa Edwards of RuPaul's Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield, Big Brother and The Challenge alum Da'Vonne Rogers, The Circle and Perfect Match star Joey Sasso, Holiday Baking Championship's Jason Smith, Love Is Blind Season 1 alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin.

The GOAT is executive produced by former The Bachelor and FBoy Island executive producers Elan Gale and Bill Dixon. Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ben Silverman, Audrey Smith, Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty also executive produce. Dixon also serves as showrunner and Michael Shea directs. The GOAT is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.

The GOAT does not have an official premiere date at this time, but the announcement comes as Amazon Freevee continues to expand its slate of original programming. Currently, the service offers hit original shows including Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice, and announced Monday that it will also make available the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty starting May 26. Also made available on the service in May are the first three episodes of A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, Paper Girls, Goliath, The Tick, as well as full seasons of Homecoming, Upload and The Vast of Night.