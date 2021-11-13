‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Following New York City Marathon

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams was hospitalized for a “really bad” kidney infection after she ran the New York City marathon last weekend with her fiancé Zac Clark. Adams was hospitalized on Thursday and updated her fans about her illness on Saturday morning. She posted a video to her Instagram Story explaining the incident that sent her to the ER. Adams revealed that she began to feel stomach pains on Wednesday night, and by Thursday “I couldn’t even sit up straight because I was in so much pain. Like, I was like crouching over. It was level 9.5.”

“Then we rushed to the doctor because something in this was not right,” Adams continued. “Just to like, make sure everything was OK, he suggested that we go to the ER just to get a CAT scan and ultrasound and all that kind of stuff, so I ending up doing that. Thankfully we were able to rule out things like my appendix or kidney stones…it just looked like it was like a really bad kidney infection, which [is]also not really good.”

Adams did not spend the night at the hospital because they “thought it would be best to go back home, sleep in my own bed.” The reality star is taking medication and “still feels kind of wonky” but is “getting better” every day. “This morning, thankfully, I’m on the up and up,” she continued in the video. “What a week. But then a lesson I learned is honestly, I need to start drinking more water. I do not drink water, like, at all, and it’s really bad, especially after a marathon.”

“If I can try to help encourage people to start drinking water, to never feel the pain that I was in, holy mackerel, I’m telling you right now, it was next level,” she concluded. “I’ve never felt anything like that before…it was kind of scary for a minute but hopefully today, I’m going to like, get outside and start trying to do things normally.” Adams co-hosted the latest season of The Bachelorette alongside fellow alum Kaitlyn Bristowe following Chris Harrison‘s exit.