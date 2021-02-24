'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Calls Filming Season 4 Pregnant the 'Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done (Exclusive)

✖

Nilsa Prowant's ability to turn up and turn the fun is a Floribama Shore constant, so things this season were much different — and way more difficult — after the pregnant reality star learned she and fiancé Gus Gazda were expecting their first child together. Ahead of the MTV show's Season 4 return on Thursday, Feb. 25, Prowant told PopCulture.com all about how filming while pregnant during the COVID pandemic will go down as the "hardest thing" she's ever had to do.

Getting back together with roommates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios for their annual vacation after last summer's explosive St. Pete trip was one thing, and being forced to ditch the beach for the mountains of Montana and Arizona's Lake Havasu for COVID safety reasons was another. But learning she was pregnant was a whole new level of surprise for Prowant and Gazda.

"I literally couldn't believe it," Prowant told PopCulture. "I peed on a stick and then was like, 'Wait, what is going on.' And then when I showed [Gus], he was the same way!" Breaking the news to her roomies was another big surprise, and while she won't spoil how she announced her pregnancy, the MTV star teased that two of her castmates broke down in tears, while the rest "looked shocked."

Filming while pregnant was "the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Prowant admitted. "I'm used to being a party girl — the wild one, the fun one. This season, I had to be mom of the group." Joking that she now has plenty of practice caring for "big babies," being sober throughout the group's booze-filled activities was tough, especially when fights would break out between her friends. "I would just kind of go do my own thing because pregnant girl doesn’t need to be around all that," she joked of removing herself from tense situations.

Prowant is now in baby planning and wedding planning mode, having gotten engaged last month on her 27th birthday to Gazda. The two are planning a ceremony for "early November," she said, when she's going to be "hammered" with the two roommates she plans on asking to be in her bridal party — and Butts, her flower boy.

"[Being pregnant and engaged] is the coolest thing, because I watched my parents have this amazing love, and now I get to experience that myself ... maybe a little out of order, but it's 2021 and things don't have to be in order," she shared. Looking forward to the future and beginning preparations for her little boy, Prowant can't believe how "real" everything is beginning to feel. "Three months from the [Season 4] premiere date, I will have a baby," she marveled. "It’s all becoming real, and I think once we get the nursery set up, it will feel real."

Floribama Shore Season 4 premieres Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET, following the midseason finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at 8 p.m. ET. The series moves to its regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4.