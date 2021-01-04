'Floribama Shore' Stars Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Reveal Engagement

✖

Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is starting off 2021 on a high note, announcing Saturday that Gus Gazda, with whom she is expecting her first child, popped the question on the night of her 27th birthday. The MTV star was "on cloud nine," she wrote alongside a photo of the big moment on Instagram, as Gazda knelt to ask her to marry him in front of a large Christmas tree.

"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," she continued in the caption. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

In a message to her fiancé, Prowant wrote, "You've picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one. You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything." The reality star added she would say yes to her husband-to-be "over and over and over again," concluding, "Now...Let's plan a wedding."

On Dec. 9, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light," Prowant wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Gazda holding a sign reading "Baby Gazda coming May 2021." She added, "Our greatest adventure is about to begin..."

Just days later, Prowant announced she would be having a baby boy with a reveal video. "Our faces say it all! I can't help but to think my dad had a hand in this, our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point I found out I was expecting," she captioned a photo from the big announcement. "It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it's just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile."

Prowant and Gazda first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2019, when she gushed over how special their romance was. "I use to dream about the day I would be so deeply in love I could feel it in my bones, and now it's here and I could not possibly imagine life any other way...," she wrote at the time. "Every heart ache [sic] was worth going through to get to you."