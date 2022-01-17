‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Calls Nightclub Arrest a ‘Setup’

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is speaking out after her arrest. According to the International Business Times, Abraham is calling her arrest a “complete setup.” The reality star was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday for allegedly slapping a security guard at a nightclub in the area.

Abraham posted a video of her arrest on Instagram on Sunday. Alongside the clip, she wrote that she wanted to post this because she believes that no one should “ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold.” She went on to claim that an individual under the account name @antonelloparloto (whose account appears to have since been deleted) made the dinner reservation and “conspired an attack” against her at Grandmaster Records. Abraham alleged that the individual conspired with staff at the location to put together “a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” Abraham continued to allege. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.” The former Teen Mom star went on to thank the Hollywood police for “rescuing” her. She added, “I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone. I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods.” Abraham ended her post by sharing that she’s looking forward to using her law degree and that she eagerly anticipates going “to court.”

According to TMZ, this incident was sparked after someone allegedly called Abraham a “hater.” Abraham reportedly became “belligerent” and was then asked to leave by the club’s security. At that point, she allegedly slapped a security guard. While police were not immediately called to the scene, paramedics were asked to assist. Once they got to the scene, they called the authorities as Abraham was allegedly still belligerent. An individual at the location reportedly made a citizen’s arrest and the reality star was then placed into custody. TMZ also posted footage from the incident in which Abraham can be heard saying, “I don’t understand why there’s cuffs being put on me. I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not… I would never hit anyone.”