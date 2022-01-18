Farrah Abraham Admits ‘Teen Mom’ Feels More Like ‘Crime TV’ in Light of ’16 and Pregnant’ Star’s Death

Farrah Abraham has something to say following the death of 16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer. On Instagram, Abraham promoted the latest episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, on which she makes a drama-filled appearance. In the caption of her post, she also touched on Cashmyer’s death and said that the Teen Mom franchise feels more like “crime TV” as of late.

Abraham posted a brief teaser of what’s to come on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, including the moment when she surprises Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members by arriving at their retreat. She told her followers to “get the sage” ready and questioned whether this show would feature her getting “attacked for the #4th time in a year!?!?” Abraham added, “I feel like I’m apart (sic) of #crime tv not #documentary anymore. I’m sending prayers today for a fellow Teen Mom from the franchise we lost to mental health so young!”

“This week I send prayers to her child & family, with love and peace,” she continued. “My heart breaks of the true struggles teen moms work so hard to overcome every day!” Abraham went on to write that she still struggles with her mental health to this day. She encouraged those who are dealing with their own mental health battles to seek help and wrote, “know you are strong, loving and can get assistance to get “you” back.”

While Abraham did not mention Cashmyer by name, her post comes days after it was reported that the 16 and Pregnant star died. She was 26 at the time of her passing. Cashmyer was the subject of a 16 and Pregnant episode that aired in 2014. Her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, per Variety.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica wrote. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla, and family members.”