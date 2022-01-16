Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Subject, Dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who was the subject of a 2014 16 and Pregnant episode, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26. Her mother, Jessica Cashmyer, published a post on Facebook confirming the news. No cause of death was made available.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Cashmeyer’s mother Jessica wrote on her father Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr.’s Facebook account, reports Variety. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla, and family members.” A medical examiner also confirmed Cashmyer’s death to TMZ.

Cashmyer, her family, and her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor were featured in a 16 and Pregnant episode that aired on MTV in June 2014. The episode tracked the couple’s struggles during Cashmyer’s pregnancy. Her parents kicked her out of their home because she would not stop dating Taylor, who was not interested in getting a job. This left the two homeless before their daughter, Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor, was born in March 2014. After Evie was born, Taylor still did not want to work and the couple was still homeless.

After the show, Cashmyer and Taylor finally broke up. Cashmyer’s father and stepmother shared custody of her daughter briefly before Cashmyer signed over temporary custody to Taylor’s mother in 2015. In the years since Chasmyer continued facing difficult times. She went to rehab multiple times and was hospitalized in late 2014 for a possible suicide attempt. In 2017, Radar Online reported that she appeared on an escort website. She was also arrested for drug possession multiple times.

However, her life seemed to be changing for the better before in the months before her death. In June 2021, Starcasm reported that she welcomed a second daughter, Lyla, at a Baltimore area hospital. Cashmyer’s father Dennis announced the news on Facebook. She also celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.