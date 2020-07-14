Erin Andrews Praises Tom Bergeron Following Both Their 'Dancing With the Stars' Exits

Erin Andrews is sending kind words to her longtime Dancing With the Stars co-star Tom Bergeron after news broke Monday that neither had been invited back for the upcoming Season 29 of the ABC show. Andrews broke her silence on being let go from the series on social media Tuesday, posting several photos from her years hosting DWTS on Instagram alongside her statement.

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for six memorable seasons," she wrote alongside the photos. She the went on to praise Bergeron, who has been DWTS' host since the series premiere in 2005. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host, Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges," she continued. "I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking on heels."

It was Bergeron who broke news of the shake-up Monday, tweeting, "Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career." He concluded, "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Soon after, ABC issued a statement about the change in DWTS' hosts, although the network has yet to announce replacements for Bergeron and Andrews. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement said. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess also wished both hosts a fond farewell, sharing photos on Instagram Monday of Season 27, which she won with partner Bobby Bones. "You’re both superstars and I’ve loved both working with you and watching you work," Burgess wrote in a note to her two former co-stars. "Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun..." Burgess continued that she "cannot wait" to see what is next for both Andrews and Bergeron, concluding, "Big big love and tons of gratitude."