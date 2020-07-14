'DWTS': Sharna Burgess Reacts to Tom Bergeron's and Erin Andrews' Firings

Sharna Burgess is sending "big big love" to Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the two longtime Dancing With the Stars hosts were let go from their position on the ABC show Monday. The former DWTS pro, who was not offered a spot on Season 28 after winning the previous season's Mirrorball Trophy with partner Bobby Bones, took to Instagram to share her memories from her final season with Bergeron and Andrews.

"You’re both superstars and I’ve loved both working with you and watching you work," Burgess wrote alongside photos with the two hosts hugging and dancing Team Beauty and The Geek. "Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun ;) (remember that [face palm emoji])" Burgess continued that she "cannot wait" to see what is next for both the Fox Sports commentator and America's Funniest Home Videos alum. "Big big love and tons of gratitude," she concluded.

Bergeron broke the news himself of his exit from DWTS, tweeting Monday, "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC then announced that Andrews was also out due to the "creative direction" the show is heading in a statement to TV Line. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," their statement began. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron and Burgess remained close after her exit from the show in August 2019, even grabbing lunch shortly after she received the news. At the time, Burgess said she was "unbelievably sad" not to be back for the next season after her victory alongside Bones, but held no grudges against the show. "However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made (sic). To say the least.. it’s been epic," she wrote on social media at the time.