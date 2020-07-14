'Dancing With the Stars' Fires Erin Andrews Alongside Tom Bergeron

✖

Erin Andrews is also leaving Dancing With The Stars, alongside Tom Bergeron. The surprising host shake-up is part of a "new creative direction" for the beloved reality competition series. Andrews competed on the show's 10th season before she was chosen to replace Brooke Burke-Charvet in 2014. Bergeron has hosted every season of the show since it debuted in 2005.

After Bergeron revealed he was pushed out on Twitter, ABC released a statement to TVLine, revealing that Andrews is also leaving the show. The Fox Sports broadcaster has not commented on the situation herself. ABC said Bergeron is leaving "with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success." The network also thanked Andrews for "all that she brought to the ballroom," adding, "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron broke the news he was leaving DWTS himself when he suddenly tweeted the news Monday evening. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made," he wrote. "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews joined the show in 2014 as Bergeron's fourth different co-host. When the show launched, he was paired with Lisa Canning, who only appeared in the first season. Samantha Harris co-hosted from Seasons 2 to 9, before Brooke-Charvet took over as Andrews' predecessor. Andrews is best known for her long career covering the NFL and MLB for ESPN and Fox Sports.

Dancing With The Stars was renewed for a 29th season and included on ABC's fall schedule. However, the network has not said how it plans to film the show during the coronavirus pandemic. When the show was picked up Bergeron jokingly asked, "I wonder if spray tan equipment can be refit as body sanitizers?"

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline the show's production company, BBC Studios, gave a presentation on how the show can move forward. They are planning to film "with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," Burke said. She is "confident" in the plan.