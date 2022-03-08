‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals If Her Pregnancy With Brian Austin Green Was a Surprise

Sharna Burgess’ pregnancy was a surprise, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer told fans during an Instagram Story Q&A chat Monday afternoon. Burgess is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green. The two have been dating since 2020 and competed as a pair on DWTS last fall.

One fan asked Burgess if her pregnancy was a surprise. “Ahhh yes. Yes, it was. I was on birth control,” she wrote. The two were thinking about having a baby later in 2022, but “the Universe made her own plan, found a window, and went for it,” she wrote.

“We are big believers in everything happening for a reason,” Burgess, 36, continued. “There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was [in] the cards for us, so why not now.”

Burgess took several other questions from fans, including one question about deciding what to share about her baby with the public and what to keep private. This was an “amazing question,” Burgess wrote, adding that she doesn’t have an answer yet. “I struggle with this a little,” she wrote. “I want to share all the things, but I also want to keep things special just for Bri and I.” The Australian dancer said she wouldn’t be able to make a definitive decision until “I’m in it,” adding that she might “want to brag about him constantly lol.” However, once her son grows up, he might “hate” the idea that his mother documented his life on social media for her fans.

Burgess and Green announced they are expecting their first child together in early February, and they later revealed the baby is a boy. Burgess is 23 weeks along. The pregnancy news came just as Green finalized his divorce from Megan Fox, with whom he shares three sons. Green also has a son, Kassius, with his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

On Monday, Burgess surprisingly took a question from a fan who asked her how it felt to “follow in Megan Fox’s footsteps.” Although she wouldn’t usually publicly answer a question like that, Burgess decided to. “She is her own self and an amazing woman,” Burgess wrote of Fox. “As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps of your partner’s X is dangerous. If you live by that idea, then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending.” She told her fans that they create their own paths, adding that “women are incredibly powerful creatures” who” do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger.”