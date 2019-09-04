‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sharna Burgess Meets With Host Tom Bergeron Despite Recent Exit

It seems there are no hard feelings between Sharna Burgess and Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron after her unexpected exit. The believe pro dancer from the ABC competition series will not be returning for the upcoming 28th season despite winning the latest season alongside Bobby Bones. However, the dancer met up with Bergeron for lunch and celebrated the reunion on social media.

Burgess took to Instagram Tuesday with an adorable photo of herself and Bergeron hugging during their “hot lunch date” just a couple of weeks since the reveal she would not be dancing for the Mirrorball trophy this fall.

“Had a hot lunch date today [winky face emoji] Always family [hearts emoji] loved seeing your face @tombergeron, you are an awesome human,” Burgess wrote along with the sweet shot.

Bergeron responded to the sweet post, simply writing: “Right back atcha! [kissy face moji].

Fans of the DWTS personalities took to the comments section to praise the dance for taking the high road following her exit from the series.

“I love that despite having every opportunity to feel and act salty, you are on here spreading positivity and light! I will miss seeing you on dwts, but know that greater things are coming!” One fan commented.

“Really going to miss you Sharna!!! I just dont understand it!!! I,m(sic) quite upset with them outting the ones that have been so loyal and bringing in new, NOT going to be the same for sure! Between no spring show and now this i thnk(sic) they are making a huge mistake!!! I am pissed like a lot of others,” another fan wrote.

“You will be missed on DWTS. You are one of my favorite dancers,” a third user commented.

Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev were noticeably absent from the list of pros vying for the win in Season 28. Both of dancers broke their silences on their exit from the series.

At the time, Burgess said she was “unbelievably sad” not to be back for the new season. “However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made (sic). To say the least.. it’s been epic.”

She continued, “After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show. I am going to truly miss creating, story telling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason.”

“I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show,” she concluded. “For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can’t wait to watch you shine. And to all 12 of my partners… thank you thank you and I adore you. I’ll be watching and cheering this coming season for all of my fam out on that dance floor!!! Good luck everyone, may this be the best season yet! Let’s go season 28!!!”

Chigvintsev later shared more dramatic details of the end of his tenure on the series, while Burgess has kept things more positive.

Dancing With the Stars will return with Season 28 Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.