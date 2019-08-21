‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Respond to Season 28 Without Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev

Dancing With the Stars fans are in shock that two fan-favorite pros, Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess, won’t be returning for Season 28. Both dancers were noticeably missing from the cast announcement during Good Morning America on Wednesday, and both have since addressed their departures on social media.

Fans also took to social media to express their disappointment.

No Sharna Burgess on this upcoming season of #DWTS???? pic.twitter.com/Jz2tR3euvs — Raven. (@RavenRocks_) August 21, 2019

Sharna stayed that long for her mirrorball pic.twitter.com/gDJOyQjQFK — katie 💋 (@sophiesvaIkyrie) August 21, 2019

sharna’s ig story in the next few hours explaining why she isnt a pro this season: ———————————— — carlos (@witlocrikey) August 21, 2019

sharna saw all the changes and said BYE BITCHES i got my trophy — katie 💋 (@sophiesvaIkyrie) August 21, 2019

No Artem, No Britt, No Hayley, and No Sharna…..it was good knowing you DWTS — Libby (@Libby_816) August 21, 2019

no matter who artem got, he always did the best for his partners. i’ll be sad if he isn’t returning 😢 — sandra (@witneycarsonfan) August 17, 2019

i’m just deeping it dancing with the stars really done did cut artem…. oh wow pic.twitter.com/b99dDQBSar — justine (@justinebuckleya) August 17, 2019

They fired Artem from DWTS??????? pic.twitter.com/j5qdZeDme8 — 𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 (@potaylortotstoo) August 18, 2019

Fans of Burgess were especially shook, considering she is the reigning champion of the dance competition after finally earning her first mirrorball trophy with radio and TV personality Bobby Bones last season. The Aussie has consistently competed as a pro every season since 2013, when she made her debut with Andy Dick.

DWTS host Tom Bergeron told Entertainment Tonight that Burgess, 34, seemed “surprised” when he spoke to her recently. “As a matter of fact, I was just texting with Sharna recently,” he said. “She was surprised and I was too. But again, that’s somebody else’s call.”

On Instagram, Burgess wrote that the was “unbelievably sad to not be back,” but that “what I can wholeheartedly tell you is that it’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made.”

Likewise, fans were equally torn up about Chigvintsev’s absence. The 37-year-old has competed on the show nearly every season since Season 19 in 2014 when he made his debut with Lea Thompson and has not yet earned a mirrorball trophy.

Chigvintsev wrote on Instagram that he was “sad” not to be a part of Season 28. “It’s been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today,” he wrote, in part.

“I want to thank you SO much for supporting me all these years! I simply couldn’t have done it without you! Without your love! Without your connection! And most importantly without your support! You all have no idea how much I will miss you all this season! I’m already missing you all so much! Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night! Good luck to everyone on Seasons 28! With lots of Love, Artem.”

It’s not uncommon for dancers to take a season off here and there before returning, which means it’s possible that fans could see Burgess and Chigvintsev again in the future.

The pros who will be returning to the ballroom for Season 28 are: Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Keo Motsepe and Brandon Armstrong. Additionally, newcomers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will make their debuts as professional DWTS dancers.

While the pairings won’t be announced until the season premiere day, we now know the stars the pros will be working with: Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and model Christie Brinkley.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe / Contributor / Getty