‘DWTS’ Set to Add Controversial Celebrity for Season 34

Hilaria Baldwin is putting on her dancing shoes — but is she ready to step into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom?

The Baldwins star, who shares seven children with actor Alec Baldwin, is reportedly set to compete on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC has not confirmed Hilaria’s participation in Season 34, which has already announced celebrity contestants Robert Irwin, Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Hilaria has been teasing a possible ballroom debut on social media, sharing numerous dancing videos with her husband on Instagram recently. One video she even captioned jokingly, “DWTS here he comes,” adding a crying laughing emoji.

Monday, Hilaria addressed speculation that she would be joining the ABC dance competition in an interview with Extra, saying that she had been “enjoying all this manifesting” from her fans.

“I see it in my comments, there’s been a lot of people manifesting. It’s been a lot of fun manifesting, and let’s continue to manifest,” she said. Hilaria then asked her husband, “Would you let me go and dance?” At which point the 30 Rock star answered, “Well, I suppose that could be arranged. I suppose I would be convinced about that if there were certain parameters in place.”

He continued, “I want her to have fun, and this is a woman who loves to have fun. She’s a fun-seeking person. And I want her to go and do anything she wants to do.”

Alec and Hilaria made their reality TV debut earlier this year with their TLC series The Baldwins, which sparked controversy by filming during the Rust shooting trial after Alec had been accused of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a 2021 on-set shooting. The case has since been dismissed.

Hilaria also addressed the 2020 controversy surrounding her accent on The Baldwins, denying that she had misrepresented having Spanish origins.

“I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn’t make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal,” she said on the show, noting that the controversy had made her “sad” and put her “in dark places.”

“But it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realize that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms,” she continued, noting that it was “normal” and “called being human.”