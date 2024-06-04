Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Announce Reality Show With Their 7 Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their family's story to reality TV! The actor, 66, and his wife, 40, announced Tuesday that they will be starring alongside their seven children in an upcoming TLC reality show titled The Baldwins – coming 2025.

"Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago," the show description from TLC reads. "In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they're opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama."

Alec and Hilaria shared the news on their Instagram Tuesday with a light-hearted video. "We have an announcement to make," Hilaria begins the video before a record scratch sounds and Alec responds, "Good God, no," in a joking reference to their large family. Hilaria reassures him, "No, definitely not! We're done having kids."

The Baldwin kids are then shown posing for a family photo as chaos breaks out. Alec and Hilaria are parents to Ilaria, 19 months, María, 3, Eduardo, 3, Romeo, 5, Leonardo, 7, Rafael, 8, and Carmen, 10. The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec continues in the video as more home videos continue to play. "Home is the place we love to be most." The video concludes with the whole family shouting, "We are the Baldwins!" as Alec jokes, "And we're coming to TLC. God help you all!"

The Baldwins' reality show announcement comes after the 30 Rock alum was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico and charged once again with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 shooting on the Rust movie set that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Criminal charges that were originally brought against the actor were first dropped in April 2023, but he now faces 18 months in prison with the new charges he is facing.