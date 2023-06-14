Amy Schumer Goes off on 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer isn't holding back in her new Netflix comedy special "Emergency Contact," especially when it comes to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The comedian goes in on "sociopath" Hilaria over her nationality scandal near the end of her special, recalling the Boston native's 2021 public apology for giving people the impression she was Spanish.

"Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?" Schumer asks the audience of the yoga instructor born Hillary Thomas. "I'm saying it wrong. I'm sorry," she continues, using a Spanish accent. "Hilaria Baldwin. I just can't wrap my head around this story." Schumer met Hilaria years prior behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live, where Hilaria told Schumer she was "'from España,' [with] a very thick Spanish accent."

"They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all – I'm not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco," Schumer continued of Hilaria and Alec's seven children. "And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that 'Hilaria from España' is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You're going, 'What?!' Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?

"So, I'm not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, OK?" Schumer joked. "I think what had happened was she went to Spain. And I've been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It's great, right? Don't you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston ... loved it!" Schumer then returns to her Spanish accent before declaring, "I am going to be from it!"

The Insider Amy Schumer star added, "My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone." In the end, Schumer argued, no one cares about their partner's individual transgressions when it comes to marriage, so hitch your wagon to someone "who can stand you."

Alec was originally charged in the fatal October 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop pistol he was pointing at her discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. In April, prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Alec but warned that charges may be refiled in the future.